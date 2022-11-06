 
close
Sunday November 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Nowhere to turn

November 06, 2022

Petrol and diesel prices are rising with each passing day. Even public transportation is no longer affordable for many. Public transport in Pakistan is largely used by the poor, who are unable to afford their own vehicles.

If public transport becomes unaffordable as well, how will the poor survive? I call on the government to reduce the price of petrol and diesel and rescue the poor.

Maryam Abdul Khaliq

Karachi

Comments