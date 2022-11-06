Nowhere to turn

Petrol and diesel prices are rising with each passing day. Even public transportation is no longer affordable for many. Public transport in Pakistan is largely used by the poor, who are unable to afford their own vehicles.
If public transport becomes unaffordable as well, how will the poor survive? I call on the government to reduce the price of petrol and diesel and rescue the poor.
Maryam Abdul Khaliq
Karachi
Imran Khan’s recent disqualification is quite alarming as we are supposed to be a democratic country, and the...
Imran Khan’s recent press briefing from the hospital shows that despite the recent assassination attempt, he is...
The Pakistan economy has been failing ever since Bhutto’s uncalled and foolish nationalization programme....
Although none of Pakistan’s politicians can boast of a good and clean track record, this is no excuse to turn...
This letter refers to the article ‘A winter without gas? Part – I’ by Syed Akhtar Ali. The article points out...
Karachi is facing an acute shortage of water, and the problem is getting worse by the day. Most of the areas of...
Comments