Cause and effect

Although none of Pakistan’s politicians can boast of a good and clean track record, this is no excuse to turn towards murder. Thus, the attempted assassination of former PM Imran Khan has to be condemned in the strongest terms possible. According to reports, the would-be assassin tried to justify his actions by claiming that Imran Khan was misleading the people.
The culprit maintains that he acted independently. There is an urgent need to lower the political temperature in Pakistan and to soften the tone and tenor of our politics. The responsibility for doing so falls squarely on the current political elite, whose irresponsible decisions and rhetoric have led us down this dark path.
Shakir Ali
Karachi
