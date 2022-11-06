Winter emergency

This letter refers to the article ‘A winter without gas? Part – I’ (November 5, 2022) by Syed Akhtar Ali. The article points out that winter is almost here and Pakistan is facing a very serious gas shortage. People are already experiencing problems with their gas supply and the flood victims, many of whom are still without shelter, have little to protect themselves from the cold.
For the past few years, we have been relying on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fill the gaps created by domestic supply shortages and this LNG used to be quite affordable. However, the global supply shocks created by the Russia-Ukraine war means that Pakistan is getting out-bided in global markets by wealthier European countries. The government has to take a hard look at this alarming situation and figure out how to meet the nation’s energy demands over the next few months.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
Imran Khan’s recent disqualification is quite alarming as we are supposed to be a democratic country, and the...
Imran Khan’s recent press briefing from the hospital shows that despite the recent assassination attempt, he is...
The Pakistan economy has been failing ever since Bhutto’s uncalled and foolish nationalization programme....
Petrol and diesel prices are rising with each passing day. Even public transportation is no longer affordable for...
Although none of Pakistan’s politicians can boast of a good and clean track record, this is no excuse to turn...
Karachi is facing an acute shortage of water, and the problem is getting worse by the day. Most of the areas of...
Comments