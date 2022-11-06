 
Sunday November 06, 2022
Condemnable act

November 06, 2022

The attack on Imran Khan is bad news. Although I am not a PTI supporter, I must say that such attacks against any popular leader are not acceptable. Pakistan should remain a peaceful country, and the shooter must be strictly punished.

Sumaira Iqbal

Karachi

