This letter refers to the news story ‘IK insists, Elahi resists registration of ‘political’ FIR’ (November 5, 2022). Unfortunately, Imran Khan’s lack of knowledge about even the most basic issues, coupled with his conceit and arrogance, unnecessarily aggravates matters for everyone, including himself. It is unsurprising that a man who has never worked in any institution and owes his exalted position to the unthinking crowd, fails to understand the importance of systems and procedures. Now, had his opponents in government been competent persons of integrity, they could have easily cut him to size. But being compromised themselves, and having lost public support and trust, they are unable to take bold decisions against the errant ‘messiah’. Of course, this emboldens Imran to defy, challenge and even insult all institutions, believing he will get away with it. The recent rioting by his blind followers is akin to the beginnings of the Arab Spring, which ruined many well-functioning Muslim countries. To prevent Pakistan from meeting the same fate, the authorities must act decisively to restore order.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi