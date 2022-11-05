 
Saturday November 05, 2022
FIA arrests three for human smuggling

By Our Correspondent
November 05, 2022

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested three accused over charges of human smuggling. An FIA team raided the Alpha Net Cafe, Al-Faisal Town, Cantt, and arrested three agents namely Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Afzal and Zakria. The team seized two fake British passports, six Pakistani passports and multiple original CNICs. An FIR has been registered.

