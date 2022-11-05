Wazirabad is in Punjab, why Elahi silent: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, while stressing the need for a thorough probe into the incident of firing on PTI’s long march, has said there should be a fair investigation and the federal government is ready to extend cooperation in this regard.

“The PTI is in power where the unfortunate incident took place on Thursday so why the Punjab chief minister is silent over the issue and the PTI should investigate the incident instead of levelling baseless allegations against the state institutions,” he said while addressing a press conference along with PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor here on Friday. Kaira said the PTI leadership needed to demonstrate maturity and patience. The doors for dialogue were always open, but there could not be any precondition for it. “We are ready to talk to the PTI on their demands but the talks should be unconditional. Consensus should be acceptable for all democratic forces in the country for strengthening democracy and supremacy of law and the Constitution,” he said, adding that democracy was not the name of deadlock but dialogue as bitterness would come in response to bitterness.

He said: “We believe in peaceful dialogue with political parties.” Unlike the PTI leadership, the government representatives never issued any irresponsible statements and only responded to charges levelled against them in a polite manner, he said, adding that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto also faced such attacks, but the PPP never exploited the situation. “I request the PTI leadership to play a responsible role to ensure peace in the country and fail the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s enemies,” he said.

He said the PTI had started blaming the federal government for the Wazirabad incident even before investigations. He said that immediately after the attack, he suggested that “we should visit Imran Khan and sympathize with him as our differences are not personal but political and we should not nurture them”. He said this incident took place in Punjab and the security of the procession was the responsibility of the Punjab government. He said some police officers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were also deployed to the march. He said the PPP leadership condemned the attack on Imran Khan and demanded an investigation to know the actual reasons behind the attack.

He hoped that the Punjab government would properly investigate the case as the attacker was in its custody along with the weapon. He said it was the responsibility of Asad Umar that if he was making accusations, he should present solid evidence as only speculations would not be enough.