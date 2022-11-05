Aseefa calls for empowerment of youth, women through vocational training

LARKANA : Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has stressed the importance of empowering the youth, particularly women, through technical and vocational training and education, and added it was a necessity to create decent economic opportunities for younger generations for the socio-economic sustainability of the country.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was addressing the graduation ceremony of the trainees of Handloom Weaving Training organized by SZABIST ZABTech in collaboration with the SZABIST Foundation at Naudero House, Larkana. Besides the Chairperson SZABIST Foundation, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Ms. Faryal Talpur (Member SZABIST Foundation Board), Director SZABIST ZABTech Ms. Waheeda Mahesar, MNAs, MPAs, and other party office-bearers attended the event. Certificates were awarded to 60 women trainees who had completed four months of handloom weaving training at the SZABIST Foundation. The trainees were given handlooms, and tablet devices loaded with a custom application to launch their online businesses immediately.

Aseefa said that SZABIST Foundation is working to fulfill the promise of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and of her brother Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“ZABTech and the SZABIST Foundation look forward to continuing programmes for the betterment of rural women, to empower the youth, particularly women, through technical and vocational training and education. These initiatives are the most reliable interventions to create economic opportunities for the youth, and the long-term socio-economic stability of the country.”

She further added that this is the pilot project and other such projects would be replicated and scaled up by the SZABIST Foundation. “ZABTech, with the support of the SZABIST Foundation, has transformed the lives of more than 60,000 underprivileged youth of Sindh. Our mission is to ensure that the youth of Pakistan is provided adequate training to fulfill the demand for skilled labor in the job market. It is a moment of great pride to be a part of the SZABIST foundation and to be here amongst my people fulfilling the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto”, she added.