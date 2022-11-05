Experts call for constitutional supremacy, electoral reforms

Islamabad: Policy practitioners and academics on Friday advocated constitutional supremacy, rule of law, electoral reforms, leadership development, public awareness, participatory governance, and optimum use of modern technology to create efficient systems for good governance.

They shared their thoughts on the ‘political system and governance in Pakistan’ during a seminar jointly organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here as part of the ‘Grand National Dialogue’ initiated by the latter to suggest actionable recommendations for policymakers to resolve national issues.

IPS chairman Khalid Rehman presided over the event along with IPRI director research Brig (r) Raashid Wali Janjua and former ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain with IPS general manager (operation) Naufil Shahrukh acting as the moderator.

Former federal secretary Syed Abu Ahmad Akif underscored economic mismanagement, political disorder, deteriorating civil services, civil-military relations, internal conflicts, lawlessness, extremism, militancy, intolerance, rising debts, external forces, and geo-political circumstances as some of the reasons behind the sorry state of affairs in the country.

He stressed the need for a productive and constructive mindset saying no problem can be solved by the thinking that caused it in the first place. Sehat Sahulat Programme CEO Muhammad Arshad insisted that not everything was bad in the country, which had several success stories to its credit in the 75 years of its existence - the development of nuclear weapons, the success in the war on terror, the building of the national capacity to use the information and communications technology for good governance and public service delivery to name a few.

He said the successful planning and implementation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme, a government-funded health insurance initiative, was no less than an achievement itself, as it was delivering free healthcare to 170 million people through 1,036 hospitals across the country.

"The successful execution of such a large health programme amid insurance challenges hasn't been seen even in the G7 countries, and the fact that all this has been done without political partisanship makes this achievement even sweeter," he said.

Arshad said the health initiative could be replicated in other sectors as well but the only requirement was to channel the available resources and adopt the real model of inclusive governance where everyone had a specific role to play, for which he or she took ownership and became responsible and accountable.

Planning Commission adviser on maritime affairs Jawad Akhtar Khokhar shed light on issues and challenges in the areas of Gwadar port and city integration, travelling, connectivity, and training, as well as some achievements gained in the region with the help of Chinese institutions and the participation of all stakeholders at the federal, provincial and local government levels.

He claimed that the genuine demands of the natives were being taken care of after the rectification of most mistakes of the past. Chairperson of the Department of Anthropology at the International Islamic University Dr Noreen Saher said nations did face good and bad times, but ethnocentrism prevented them from going down.

She said Pakistanis suffered from xenocentrism, a preference for the practices of foreign cultures, and that was caused by fifth-generation warfare. Dr Saher said Pakistan had extensive natural and cultural diversity but its real problem was the lack of ownership and twisted priorities. “In the current times when proxy wars are waged to divide the country, we need to capitalise on our strengths of collectivism and networking,” she said.

Khalid Rehman advocated electoral reforms for proportionate democracy, a strong local body system and student unions as nurseries of healthy democracy, intra-party democracy, use of technology and digitisation for governance, smaller administrative units, and fiscal devolution.

He highlighted the 'principles of policy' of the Constitution as a guiding light for the essential morality and value framework for the country’s governance at all levels and said there was a need for reforms in many areas, but the Constitution should always be protected and parliament strengthened.