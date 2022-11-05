Call to increase young voters’ turnout

LAHORE: Despite being active on social media platforms, youngsters’ electoral participation is abysmally low as compared to international democracies and unless ways to increase their turnout are devised and implemented, democracy is at the threat of being unrepresentative.

These concerns were raised at a dialogue organised by PILDAT in collaboration with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Pakistan on the subject of “Missing Young Voters of Pakistan” in Lahore. Director Media Coordination and Outreach Wing & Director Protocol, ECP, Qurat-ul-Ain Fatima highlighted ECP’s SVEEP programme that focuses on new voter education and registration, having conducted 443 sessions in schools, colleges and universities. To actively pursue the younger tech savvy generation, they collaborate with YouTubers and Vloggers attending seminars and workshops so that these volunteer influencers further the message of voting to their viewers.

In 2018, ECP’s Protocol Wing’s internship programme in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, offered students an opportunity to directly learn about the election process. On student unions, she remarked, “A negative connotation has been attached to student unions; a training ground for young politicians has been destroyed.”

Some legislative efforts that would aid youth participation in electoral processes would be to implement reserved seats for youth in the Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies and to introduce elections and democracy as a compulsory part of the education syllabus, she said. Programme Manager Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Pakistan Abdullah Dayo said that FES is a private German political foundation, committed to promoting social democracy around the world. It is cooperating with local partners in the fields of conflict management, promotion of democracy, youth development, industrial relations and regional dialogue. President PILDAT Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said, “If youth is not led on to democratic paths then they are in danger of developing extremist tendencies”.