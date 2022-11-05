PPP Jiala Mani Pehelwan passes away

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party pioneer member and renowned jiala of Lahore Abdul Rehman alias Mani Pehlwan breathed his last on Friday. He was combating illness and remained under treatment. Mani Pehlwan remained associated with PPP since 1967 and was closely linked with party leaders, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari. He was widely respected in party circles and was a key figure in the Punjab office. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard and top PPP leaders, including former President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others expressed profound grief over the death of Mani Pehelwan.
