PTI workers block roads, stage protest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers staged protest demonstrations in various parts of the City on Friday, following the attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the call of party’s local leadership, a large number of people gathered at Liberty Chowk, Sheranwala Gate, Ferozepur Road near Shanghai Flyover, Lahore Press Club Chowk, Shahalam Chowk, Johar Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, Babu Sabu Chowk, Grand Trunk Road, Lahore Ring Road, Shahdara Chowk, Harbanspura and other areas of the provincial capital.

The charged mob also burnt tyres and blocked roads for all types of traffic to register their protest. A large number of citizens also gathered outside the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore where Imran Khan was admitted for medical treatment.

They also chanted slogans against “the imported regime”. Angry protesters chanted slogans against PMLN-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government outside Governor’s House.

The protesters tried to enter Governor’s House forcefully. The Mall and adjacent arteries remained choked for hours due to the protest in front of Governor’s House. Heavy contingents of police including anti-riot force were deployed at the Governor’s House to tackle any untoward incident.

PTI activists also blocked traffic on Babu Sabu Chowk by placing containers. Motorway M2 was closed due to protest. The traffic on The Mall from Faisal Chowk to Governor’s House remained stuck due to protests of the PTI workers. Citizens had to use the small roads in the nearby resident colonies to reach their destinations. There were no wardens to manage the traffic, which remained stuck for hours.