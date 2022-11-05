Budget deficit balloons to over Rs800bn in July-Sept as economy cools

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s budget deficit in absolute terms almost doubled in the first quarter (July-Sept) by touching the figure of Rs808 billion in the current fiscal against Rs438 billion in the same period of the last financial year.

The budget deficit in the percentage of the GDP escalated sharply as it stood at 1 per cent of the GDP in the first three months of the current fiscal year despite a revenue surplus generated by the provinces to the tune of Rs218 billion against 0.7 per cent of the GDP in the same period of the last financial year.

The federal government’s budget deficit stood at Rs1.02 trillion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year and the provinces generated a revenue surplus of Rs0.218 trillion, so the consolidated overall budget deficit was brought down to Rs0.808 trillion, equivalent to slightly over 1 per cent of the GDP.

It is relevant to mention here that the overall budget deficit had gone up to 7.9 per cent of the GDP for the last fiscal year when it started with a budget deficit of 0.7 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter of the last financial year. However, the primary balance stands at Rs0.145 trillion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year as Pakistan agreed with the IMF for keeping the primary balance at Rs0.153 trillion surplus for the whole financial year 2022-23. With the budget deficit standing at 1 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter, it could be easily analysed how much the budget deficit might go up by the end of the current fiscal year, keeping in view the empirical evidence of the last financial year. The government has envisaged a budget deficit target of 4.9 per cent of the

GDP for the current fiscal year and it seems hard for restricting the budget deficit within the desired limits mainly because of difficulties in achieving the fixed revenue target and curtailing the expenditures at the twilight of the government’s tenure for completion of its tenure.

In total crux, Pakistan’s fiscal deficit continued with old traditional practices as the development budget became the major victim among three major Ds on the expenditure front, including debt servicing, defence and development. The Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) could only utilise Rs0.74 trillion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year as the spending remained halted in the aftermath of severe floods.

According to the fiscal operation released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, Pakistan’s total revenues stood at Rs2.016 trillion in the first quarter of the current fiscal out of which tax revenues were Rs1.7 trillion and non-tax revenues Rs0.234 trillion. The government could hardly fetch Rs0.49 trillion in the shape of petroleum levy in the first quarter of the current fiscal year against an envisaged target of Rs0.855 trillion agreed with the IMF for the whole financial year.

Out of gross revenue receipts of Rs1.8 trillion, the provinces obtained Rs 0.88 trillion financial shares under the NFC Award so the Centre was left with net revenue receipts of only Rs0.964 trillion. The total expenditure stood at Rs1.99 trillion, so the federal government’s budget deficit escalated to Rs1.02 trillion for the first three months of the current fiscal year.

Now the total expenditures were booked at Rs1.99 trillion out of which the current expenditures consumed a major chunk to the tune of Rs1.85 trillion, defence Rs0.312 trillion, pensions Rs 0.171 trillion, running of civil government Rs0.132 trillion and PSDP spending Rs 0.74 trillion. The statistical discrepancy stood at Rs0.101 trillion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.