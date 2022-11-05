Ex-caretaker PM Balakh Sher Mazari passes away

ISLAMABAD: Ex-caretaker PM Balakh Sher Mazari passed away on Friday. The former premier had been under treatment at a local hospital for the last three weeks, family said in a statement issued here.

Mazari served the country as the caretaker prime minister, after Nawaz Sharif’s government was dismissed by the-then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan in 1993. However, his tenure ended soon after the Apex Court revoked the presidential order, and reinstated Nawaz Sharif back as the prime minister.

Balakh Sher was the Tumandar (chief-tain) and the paramount head of the Mazari tribe, based on the tri-state area between Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provinces of the country. Mazari was the 22nd Sardar (chief) and the seventh Mir of the Mazari tribe.