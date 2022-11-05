French far-right MP suspended over ‘back to Africa’ outburst

PARIS: France´s National Assembly voted on Friday to sanction a far-right MP with a rare 15-day suspension and pay cut after he yelled “back to Africa” at a black colleague, a clash that drew outrage across the political spectrum.
Gregoire de Fournas, a newly-elected member of the National Rally, has denied any personal racist attack in the outburst, saying he was referring to a ship carrying rescued migrants in the Mediterranean.
The penalty urged by the council of the lower-house National Assembly is the harshest possible under its rules, which broadly uphold free speech for MPs while in session. It was only the second time in the history of France´s Fifth Republic, established by Charles de Gaulle in 1958, that an MP had received such a rebuke. The incident came as Macron´s government is promising a new crackdown on immigration.
NEW DELHI: Primary schools in India´s capital New Delhi will shut to protect children from the toxic smog choking the...
SAO PAULO: Brazilian police said on Friday they have nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of...
ATHENS: Greece must redouble efforts to investigate a state wire-tapping scandal that saw the intelligence chief and...
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is planning to ride a wave of Republican victories in next week´s midterm elections by...
NAIROBI: More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya´s worst drought in four decades,...
AMRITSAR, India: A radical Hindu leader was shot dead in full public view in India on Friday as he protested the...
Comments