Brazil roadblocks dwindle as Bolsonaro starts handover

SAO PAULO: Brazilian police said on Friday they have nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since his election loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Just 15 partial roadblocks remain nationwide, said federal highway police, adding they had broken up another 954 since Sunday´s divisive presidential runoff election. Bolsonaro supporters reacted furiously to Lula´s narrow victory, blocking highways with cars, trucks, and tractors and camping out at army bases to demand a military intervention.

The blockades had threatened to cause havoc in Latin America´s biggest economy but have diminished since Bolsonaro urged supporters Wednesday to “unblock the roads.” Ex-army captain Bolsonaro remained silent for nearly two days after the election, raising fears he would try to cling to power with the backing of hardline supporters.

But after a series of key allies acknowledged the result, the incumbent said on Tuesday he would respect the constitution and authorized the start of the transition process for Lula´s inauguration on January 1.