Greece must do more to probe wiretaps scandal: MEPs

ATHENS: Greece must redouble efforts to investigate a state wire-tapping scandal that saw the intelligence chief and another senior official resign earlier this year, a European Parliament committee said on Friday.

“I do not see... a vigorous search for culprits,” said Dutch MEP Sophie in ´t Veld, a senior member of the cross-party European committee which investigates alleged illegal use of spyware in EU states.

“The matter must be urgently and fully clarified before next year´s (national) elections,” she told a news conference following a two-day visit to Athens. “Many of our questions remain to be answered,” added committee chairman and fellow Dutch MEP Jeroen Lenaers.

The affair exploded in July when Nikos Androulakis -- an MEP and leader of Greece´s Socialist party -- filed a complaint against alleged attempts to tap his mobile phone using illegal spyware known as Predator.

Within days, it emerged that Androulakis under surveillance separately by Greek intelligence before he became leader of Pasok, the country´s third largest party. Two Greek journalists and another senior opposition politician also claim to have been under surveillance.

The scandal forced the resignations in August of the Greek intelligence service chief as well as a close aide and nephew to the prime minister. The Greek parliament set up a committee to investigate the scandal, which has drawn parallels to Watergate that in 1974 brought down US president Richard Nixon.

But the investigation concluded after only a month. Critics said the committee failed to summon key witnesses including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his nephew and intelligence staff who handled the Androulakis wire-tapping case.