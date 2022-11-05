Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants

NAIROBI: More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya´s worst drought in four decades, the country´s tourism minister said on Friday.

The crisis has affected nearly half of Kenya´s regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people. “The drought has caused mortality of wildlife, mostly herbivore species,” Tourism Minister Peninah Malonza said on Friday. “The mortalities have arisen because of depletion of food resources as well as water shortages.” Between February and October, officials recorded the death of 205 elephants, 512 gnus, 381 zebras, 12 giraffes and 51 buffalo, she said.