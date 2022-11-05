Netanyahu launches talks on forming govt

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu launched negotiations on Friday with his ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies on forming what could be the most right-wing government in Israel´s history, raising concerns at home and abroad.

Netanyahu´s Likud party won 32 seats in Israel´s 120-seat parliament, the Knesset, according to the latest official results of the election released on Thursday night. That combined with 18 for two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and 14 for the rising extreme-right alliance called Religious Zionism gave the right-wing bloc supporting Netanyahu 64 seats. The centrist bloc of outgoing caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid won 51 seats.