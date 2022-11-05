Climate activists hurl pea soup on Van Gogh in Rome

ROME: A group of activists on Friday splashed pea soup onto a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece in Rome, in a protest they warned will continue until more attention was paid to climate change.
“The Sower”, an 1888 painting by the Dutch artist depicting a farmer sowing his land under a dominating sun, was exhibited behind glass and undamaged. Four activists were arrested, according to news reports.
The climate activists from Last Generation called their protest “a desperate and scientifically grounded cry that cannot be understood as mere vandalism”. “Non-violent direct actions will continue until citizens get answers from their government on the demands to stop gas and coal and to invest in at least 20 GW of renewables,” they said in a statement.
Video images taken from inside a museum gallery crowded with visitors show two young women throwing a liquid substance onto the painting. They and a third woman are then seen gluing their hands to the wall as shouting erupts in the room.
