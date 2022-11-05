Three Pak players in taekwondo finals

ISLAMABAD: Three local female athletes made it to the finals in their respective categories in the 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2) at the Liaquat Gymnasium on Friday.
Fatimat-uz Zehra downed Alicia Shah (UK) 2-0 in the -49kg women’s semi-final contest.
In the 73kg semis women’s category, Malisha Ali beat Kazakhstan’s Absinwa 2-1 following a tough fight.
In women’s -57kg semis, Pakistan’s Noor Rehman outplayed compatriot Yumna 2-0.
In the men’s -58 kg quarter-finals, Pakistan’s Haroon Khan beat Egypt’s Hisham Muhammad Ahmed 2-1.
In the semis, however, Kazakhstan's Israelov outplayed Haroon Khan 2-0.
In the -87kg men’s semi-final, Egypt’s Muhammad Khattab downed Al-Hashmi Ali (Oman) 2-0. In the second semis, Iran’s Muhammad Aamir beat Pakistan’s Muhammad Idrees 2-0.
In the -68kg men’s semi-finals, Iran’s Muhammad Sadiq beat Kazakhstan's Najmuddin 2-0 and Egypt’s Tameer Abdul Monam beat Kazakhstan’s Eldar Bremay 2-1.
Shahzaib overwhelmed Islamov Zhakhrehan (Kazakhstan) 2-0 in the -54kg men’s final.
Khalid Mehdy (Egypt) won bronze while his compatriot Omar Sharaky also ended up with a bronze medal.
