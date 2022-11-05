Abid scores first century after heart attack

LAHORE: Test opener Abid Ali scored a brilliant 159 off 287 on Friday, his first first-class century since he had a heart attack last year.

Abid's century helped Central Punjab reach 418 for seven in reply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s imposing 436 at the close of third day’s play at the LCCA Ground in round seven of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23.

Over the course of what was his 26th first-class ton, Abid struck 21 fours and two sixes in almost a six-hour-long innings.

He put on 209 runs for the first wicket with Abdullah Shafique, who fell one run short of what would have been his seventh first-class century. Abdullah reclaimed the top spot as the leading run scorer (636 at 70.67) during his knock as he struck 11 fours and two sixes in his 168-ball 99. He had begun the day on 54. Abid’s overnight score was 38.

Tayyab Tahir’s excellent form with the bat continued. He scored 62 not out off 75 balls (seven fours and two sixes) as the day belonged to Central Punjab’s batters.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Khalid Usman was the leading wicket-taker. The left-arm orthodox took three wickets – including the two openers – for 174 runs after Central Punjab resumed their innings on 99 for none.

In Abbottabad, Northern all-rounder Aamir Jamal delivered the best bowling performance of the season against Balochistan. The right-arm medium pacer took eight wickets for 120 in 30 overs as Balochistan made 375. This was Aamir’s third five-wicket haul in 18 first-class matches.

Balochistan captain Asad Shafiq put up a solid fight with 131 off 224 balls (17 fours and a six) after starting the day on 47. Haris Sohail, who occupied the other end at the start of the day, added 13 runs to his overnight 66 as he became one of Aamir’s wickets after making 120-ball 79 (12 fours).

Northern were 68 for one in their second innings. They are still 48 runs behind Balochistan.

Khurram Manzoor scored the 32nd century of his first-class career as Sindh built a commanding second innings lead of 340 over Southern Punjab at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Khurram made 121 off 273 (15 fours) after beginning the day on 26. His partner and Sindh captain, Saud Shakeel, failed to add to his overnight 21. Saad Khan scored 70 off 103 balls (seven fours).

Sindh were 332 for nine and, with a solid lead in pocket, will look to make Southern Punjab bat as early as they can so they have ample time to bowl them out and secure their third win of the season.

Scores in brief:

Toss uncontested – Central Punjab opt to bowl against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the LCCA Ground

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 436 all out, 126.3 overs (Israrullah 124, Naiz Khan 65, Khalid Usman 53, Waqar Ahmed 47, Kamran Ghulam 45, Mohammad Imran 40, Sahibzada Farhan 25; Usama Mir 3-98, Ahmed Danuyal 3-115, Mohammad Ali 2-66)

Central Punjab 418-7, 110 overs (Abid Ali 159, Abdullah Shafique 99, Tayyab Tahir 62 not out, Mohammad Saad 35; Khalid Usman 3-174, Mohammad Imran 2-47)

Northern elect to bat against Balochistan at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Northern 259 all out, 85.2 overs (Umar Amin 130, Faizan Riaz 31; Bilawal Iqbal 5-49, Akif Javed 2-59) and 68-1, 26 overs (Abdul Faseeh 38, Mohammad Huraira 24 not out).