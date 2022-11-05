Hales lauds England ‘firepower’ ahead of Sri Lanka clash

SYDNEY: A confident England have the “skills and firepower” to beat Sri Lanka and seal a place in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup, batsman Alex Hales said on Friday.

A highly competitive Group 1 is set to go down to the wire with New Zealand, England and hosts Australia fighting it out to reach the semi-finals.

New Zealand and England currently occupy the top two spots in the group with one round of games left, with holders Australia third and in grave danger because of their vastly inferior net run rate.

England, who rescued their World Cup hopes with a 20-run victory over New Zealand, have both a better net run rate than Australia and the advantage of playing a day later.

It means that when they take to the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday against Asian champions Sri Lanka they will know exactly what they need to do to reach the last four.

“Obviously a great win against New Zealand in a really tight game and a tight contest, hopefully should set us up for the rest of the tournament,” said top-order batsman Hales.

“We enjoyed a nice day off yesterday and training hard today. Everyone´s feeling confident and looking forward to tomorrow.”

“It all comes naturally to us, especially with the layout of our squad, playing an extra batter, the middle order is so strong.

“It´s a very confident batting unit so we´ll be able to adapt to whatever tomorrow needs.”

“So we are going to have to play our best cricket to win, but as I said, we are pretty confident, the mood is good in the camp and we feel like we can deal with anything they throw at us,” he said.

“See what happens today and then we can adapt to whatever tomorrow requires,” the 33-year-old said.

“I guess we’re pretty confident that whatever we need to do, we’ve got the skills and firepower to do it.”

All eyes on England and Sri Lanka match

All eyes at the Twenty20 World Cup will fall on England against Sri Lanka on Saturday after New Zealand booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia just about stayed alive.

Hosts and holders Australia saw off a stubborn Afghanistan by four runs in Adelaide on Friday in their final Super 12 match and sit second in Group 1, level with table-toppers New Zealand on seven points.

Only the top two reach the semi-finals.

However, England are yet to play their last game and victory for them over Asian champions Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground will see them through – at the expense of their Ashes rivals.

“We probably haven´t put a complete game together,” said man of the match Maxwell.

“There was a couple of games last year during the World Cup where we probably did.

“Almost back-to-back, there were clinical performances. We did the game quickly and we were pretty sharp in all areas of the game.

“We’ve probably missed a few opportunities so far this year.”

He added: “I think that´s probably just the disappointment – we haven´t been able to show how we feel like we can play as a group.”

Australia´s mouthwatering clash with England last week in Melbourne was washed out, but Maxwell said there was no point dwelling on that – a win would have left England with nowhere to go.

England opener Alex Hales said earlier Friday that they would not be taking Sri Lanka lightly, but his side are in buoyant mood.

“I guess we’re pretty confident that whatever we need to do, we’ve got the skills and firepower to do it,” he said.

“There was some good stuff in the England game, and they’re a good team, and they played better than us on the day,” said the captain.