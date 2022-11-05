 
close
Saturday November 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

FIA arrests three for human smuggling

By Our Correspondent
November 05, 2022

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested three accused over charges of human smuggling.

An FIA team raided the Alpha Net Cafe, Al-Faisal Town, Cantt, and arrested three agents namely Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Afzal and Zakria.

Comments