PhD thesis defended

MULTAN: Public defence of PhD scholar Ms Prof Dr Kiran Mustafa, Department of Chemistry, held successfully on Friday at Women University Multan (WUM). The topic of the thesis of Kiran Mustafa was “Development of Hybrid Polymeric Membranes for Disinfection, Desalination and degradation of water pollutants”.
She completed her research under the supervision of Prof Dr Sara Musadiq (Chairperson Department of Chemistry), and Dr Naheed Riaz (Prof. Department of Chemistry, Islamia University Bahawalpur).
