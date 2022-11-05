‘Special cell to be set up to compile state land data’

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that a special cell will be established in the Board of Revenue to compile the data of state land. He expressed these views while presiding over the 15th full board meeting on Friday.

Secretary Revenue Maher Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Secretary Colonies Malik Abdul Waheed, all members of the Revenue Board, Director PDMA, DG Kuchi Abadi, DG Land Records and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Addressing the board members, he directed them to dispose of the pending cases in the revenue courts within 90 days. All the districts must complete the revenue recovery target of Rs24 billion within the stipulated period, he added.

SMBR further said that effective measures should be taken to take back state land from departments that are not using the state land. He said proposals not to give state land to housing societies are also under consideration. He said that actions against illegal occupants of state land would be accelerated.

SMBR issued instructions to the administration of all districts that the state land should be leased according to the current rate and no lapse will be tolerated. He said that the perfection and correctness of revenue matters is our main task.