Police launch crackdown against outlaws in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police have launched a crackdown against the outlaws and carried out the search and strike operation to round up those who challenged the writ of law.

“We have started a crackdown to arrest outlaws who challenged the writ of law and are involved in heinous crimes,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Oghi circle, Javed Khan, told reporters on Friday.

He said that hotels and all such places where the presence of outlaws couldn’t be ruled out were being raided and searched.

“We have been collecting data of all those strangers staying in hotels,” Javed Khan said. The DSP said that all those living in rented houses were being regularly checked and their documents were also being verified.

“Our efforts paid off, we arrested an outlaw and seized six motorcycles from his possession and more arrests are also expected shortly on his lead,” he added. He added that police were also investigating how that group had stolen such a number of motorcyclists and which sorts of crimes they planned to execute through those stolen bikes.

“We cannot allow outlaws to challenge the writ of the government and this is why the crackdown is initiated across tehsil,” he added. The police also launched a crackdown against Afghani nationals living illegally and involved in crimes in the parts of the district.

The police personnel of the different police stations executed the search operation in the city and its suburbs and arrested many Afghans living illegally.

They also carried out searches and operations in previous Afghan refugee camps in the Barari, Khaki and Khawajgan areas of the district.