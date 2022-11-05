Gang of motorcycle lifters busted

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police has busted a gang of motorcycles lifters on Friday and besides arresting its ring leader of the gang has also nabbed pro-claimed offenders wanted in connections with murder and attempted murder cases.

The proclaimed offender is the national of Afghanistan while the motorcycle lifter is local and resident of Takhtabad, a suburban locality of the city.

The gang was active in the residential localities of Shahalam, Charsadda Road and other areas.