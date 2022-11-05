Senior lawyer seeks registration of FIR against 45 protesters

MANSEHRA: A senior lawyer on Friday moved an application with the district police officer, seeking registration of a first information report against around 45 protesters who had blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to traffic and didn’t allow passengers and ambulances to move ahead in an emergency a day earlier.

“It was about 8pm on Thursday when protesters blocked KKH. I asked them to allow me ahead as I have an emergency at home, but they manhandled me, and threatened me of dire consequences,” Liaqat Khan Advocate, a member of the District Bar Association, Mansehra, said in an application moved to the district police officer.

He stated that unorganised protesters, mostly youngsters, had set the tyres on fire and blocked the main artery to traffic, creating problems to the motorists and passengers.