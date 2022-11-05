Medical camp held

Rawalpindi : The three-day annual free medical organised by Talent Groom concluded on Friday, says a press release.

A total of 952 patients were examined in the camp, in which 442 patients were general patients and the rest were patients of eye diseases.

Free medicines were given at the camp. While more than 200 eye patients were tested and 35 patients underwent cataract surgery and lenses were inserted.

While addressing the closing ceremony Shahzada Altaf, the principal of the academy, paid rich tribute to Colonel Abrar Hussain shaheed, the founder of the academy.

He also thanked Mrs. Abrar and Colonel Abrar Hussain’s friend Nadeem Sohail, who cooperated in organising the camp. The chief guest of the event, Prof. Waseem, principal of Punjab Group of Colleges appreciated Shahzada Altaf and the social and welfare services of the academy.

President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Chakri Road, Imran Ali Durrani and general secretary also addressed the ceremony and congratulated Mrs. Abrar, Shahzad Altaf, students, staff and teachers of the academy for organising successful camp.