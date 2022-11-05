PhD thesis defended

Islamabad : Mian Luqman Hussain, a PhD scholar of Geology Department, Peshawar University defended his PhD thesis.

The scholar completed his research paper on ‘Multi-scale geospatial and geotechnical assessment of landslides along CPEC’ under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Shafiq of Geology Department, says a press release.

The external examiner of the scholar was Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Basharat of Azad Kashmir University who assisted Dr. Attaur Rahman, Professor of Geology Department of Peshawar University.

Mian Luqman Hussain’s PhD thesis was peer-reviewed by professors from universities in China and the Netherlands. On the occasion of public defence, the PhD scholar answered the various questions of the participants and discussed the experiences gained during the research activities. Professors and faculty members of the respective departments and other scholars participated on this occasion.