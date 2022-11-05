WASA recovers over Rs20m

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered over Rs20 million from defaulters in 2022 and planned to get 28 million gallons water against 23 million gallons per day for the residents of city from Rawal Dam in coming days, WASA Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir said here on Friday.
WASA MD has assured to provide drinking water in all areas on priority basis. “We have fulfilled our promise to provide supply water here in Adiala Road areas. We have started Kehkashan Water Supply Scheme in Adiala Road and people would get supply water properly from December,” he assured. The work on Moori Gazan Water Supply Scheme has started on a fast pace and people of Chakri Road will get supply water very soon, he said.
Water and Sanitation Agency MD said, “We have planned to get 12 million gallons water from Chahaan Dam in future.”
Rawalpindi : The three-day annual free medical organised by Talent Groom concluded on Friday, says a press release.A...
Islamabad : Deputy Inspector General Safe City Islamabad Police, Rommel Akram said that the vigilance for the business...
Islamabad : Mian Luqman Hussain, a PhD scholar of Geology Department, Peshawar University defended his PhD thesis.The...
Islamabad : Over 40 Young Development Fellows formally joined the Ministry of Planning Development & special...
Islamabad : China’s solutions to climate change are more feasible for countries such as Pakistan. China’s status...
Islamabad : The trash and garbage consistently thrown by the residents in the nullah in Bari Imam have again forced...
Comments