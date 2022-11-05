WASA recovers over Rs20m

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered over Rs20 million from defaulters in 2022 and planned to get 28 million gallons water against 23 million gallons per day for the residents of city from Rawal Dam in coming days, WASA Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir said here on Friday.

WASA MD has assured to provide drinking water in all areas on priority basis. “We have fulfilled our promise to provide supply water here in Adiala Road areas. We have started Kehkashan Water Supply Scheme in Adiala Road and people would get supply water properly from December,” he assured. The work on Moori Gazan Water Supply Scheme has started on a fast pace and people of Chakri Road will get supply water very soon, he said.

Water and Sanitation Agency MD said, “We have planned to get 12 million gallons water from Chahaan Dam in future.”