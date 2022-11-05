Number of dengue patients still high

Rawalpindi : Despite a significant fall in temperature in this region of the country, the number of confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is still much high as in the last 24 hours, another 73 individuals have tested positive for the infection taking the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 9,363 on Friday.

The mercury level in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has already started falling hinting towards setting in of winter but still well over 60 confirmed patients of dengue fever are being reported per day on average. In the last one week, as many as 434 dengue fever cases have been reported from the twin cities while the infection has claimed two more lives taking the death toll to 14 from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

The number of dengue fever patients being reported in the region has started showing a decline but, according to health experts, the individuals should not consider the situation under control instead they should take extraordinary preventive and control measures and must avoid contact with dengue fever vector, the mosquitoes.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that in the last 24 hours, 27 dengue fever patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 4,421 of which three patients have lost their lives due to the infection. On Friday morning, there were 109 dengue fever patients undergoing treatment at the teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital of which one was in critical condition, at HFH.

From ICT, however, another 46 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 4,942 of which 11 patients have so far died of the infection.