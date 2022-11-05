20 suspects held

Islamabad : The Islamabad police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi, Noon and Bhara Kahu police station, a police spokesman said.

He said, “Following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.”

A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas by CTD, local police and FC teams under the supervision of DSP Counter Terrorism Department.

During the search operation 180 houses and 154 suspects, 102 Motorcycle and 50 vehicles were checked. Moreover 86 bottle's liquor, one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and 04 illegal motorcycles were also recovered.

Meanwhile, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested two members of a pickpocket gang and recovered cash, gold ornament, mobile phone and valuables from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

SSP (Investigation) constituted a special police team under the supervision of SP CIA. Police team utilised all available resources and used the latest technology and human resources and arrested two members of a pickpocket gang.

The Police team also recovered stolen cash, mobile phone, gold ornament Rs8,83,000 cash, valuables from their possession. While, the Islamabad Capital police apprehended nine criminals and recovered drugs, liquor, valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

The Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused and recovered 2,815 gram heroin and 86 bottles liquor from their possession. Sangjani police arrested an accused and recovered one pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Lohi Bher police arrested an accused and recovered hashish from his possession. Sangjani police arrested an accused and recovered one pistol from his possession.

Moreover, Shams colony police arrested accused and recovered heroin from his possession. Nilore police arrested an accused and recovered one pistol from his possession.