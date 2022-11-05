Dacoits gang busted

Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Friday have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police arrested three inter-district dacoits who were wanted in various cases.
He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Gujar Khan Police Station on the directives of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.
As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.
