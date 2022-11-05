Minister cancels school bus charges

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has stopped Islamabad’s government schools and colleges from charging students Rs1,500 every month for riding their buses.

He directed the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to withdraw the order for the purpose immediately.

The development came over the complaints of inflation-hit parents and fears of educationists about an increase in dropout rates.

The FDE was quick to direct all educational institutions in the city to immediately stop collecting bus charges from students.

Earlier, the College Management Committee of the Islamabad model colleges announced the collection of Rs1,500 every month from students using official buses.

It issued an official notification and warned the students that they will not be allowed to travel by school and college buses if they fail to pay the fixed charges on time.