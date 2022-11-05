Appointment hailed

LAHORE:Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan (QPAP) office-bearers appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for appointing Tariq Mahmood Pasha as Special Assistant on Revenue, expressing confidence that an honest and dedicated bureaucrat like him would bring improvement in the department and help to achieve tax collection targets. Addressing a meeting Friday, QPAP president Qudratullah, chairman Syed Ahsan Mahmood Shah, Patron-in-Chief Hafiz ul Barkaat Shah, and former member of Punjab Quran Board Muhammad Nazimuddin, also congratulated Tariq Mehmood Pasha on his new assignment. They said Tariq Pasha will always be remembered for his great services for the publishing of Holy Quran in Pakistan on high quality paper by playing a key role in exempting duty on quality imported paper as former chairman FBR.