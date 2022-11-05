Appointment hailed

LAHORE:Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan (QPAP) office-bearers appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for appointing Tariq Mahmood Pasha as Special Assistant on Revenue, expressing confidence that an honest and dedicated bureaucrat like him would bring improvement in the department and help to achieve tax collection targets. Addressing a meeting Friday, QPAP president Qudratullah, chairman Syed Ahsan Mahmood Shah, Patron-in-Chief Hafiz ul Barkaat Shah, and former member of Punjab Quran Board Muhammad Nazimuddin, also congratulated Tariq Mehmood Pasha on his new assignment. They said Tariq Pasha will always be remembered for his great services for the publishing of Holy Quran in Pakistan on high quality paper by playing a key role in exempting duty on quality imported paper as former chairman FBR.
LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party pioneer member and renowned jiala of Lahore Abdul Rehman alias Mani Pehlwan breathed...
LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies Radio Centre FM 104.6 organised an event in the honour of...
Lahore:Chinese Deputy Consul General Lahore Cao Ke visited Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Friday. Alhamra Executive...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has been assigned additional...
LAHORE:The University of Okara has signed MoUs with the University of Education and University of Veterinary and...
LAHORE:Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh criticised the attack on the life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan,...
Comments