Chinese diplomat visits Alhamra

Lahore:Chinese Deputy Consul General Lahore Cao Ke visited Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Friday. Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi extended him a warm welcome and they discussed issues of mutual interest in detail.

Chinese Deputy Consul General said he was delighted to come to Alhamra. On this occasion, the Executive Director said, “We care and will provide an opportunity to Chinese artists to express their art” and hoped this would promote a rich bilateral culture.