MoU signed on academia-industry linkages

LAHORE:The University of Okara (UO) has signed MoUs with the University of Education (UoE) and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore on Friday.

The UO's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, signed the agreements with the UoE VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, and the UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad. In the MoU signing ceremony with the UoE, the two VCs vowed to jointly hold international conferences and seminars and co-supervise dissertations of the students. They also agreed on sharing of resources and research and academic facilities. They also announced working together for building academia-industry linkages for the professional training and job placement of students. Prof Pasha affirmed his full support to the UO in all matters.

The MoU between the UVAS and the UO allows the initiation of short courses for the capacity building of the students in order to achieve the goal of poverty alleviation. Moreover, the UVAS professionals will impart data analysis techniques to the UO students. Co-supervision of the students' dissertations and provision of maximum research facilities to the faculty and students of all disciplines are also part of this pact.