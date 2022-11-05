Shuja for ending violence from politics

LAHORE:Tanzeem Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh criticised the attack on the life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressing serious concern that politicians have taken the political rivalry to the heights of personal enmity causing a serious division in the society.

Delivering Friday address at Quran Academy Lahore, he said the deep fissures created in our society could ignite civil war-like situation, which is highly dangerous for security and solidarity of the country. He said fears of terrorism were already being expressed on PTI’s long march, adding that suppressing the fundamental right of peaceful protest and legitimate expression of opinion through violence is highly condemnable.

He prayed for the deceased PTI workers and early recovery of the wounded persons, expressing gratitude towards Allah that Imran survived the attack and the country was spared from a serious tragedy. He appealed PTI workers to exercise patience, avoid any retaliatory violent action and not to blame anyone before proper investigation. He urged the ministers not to add fuel to the fire by making unnecessary statements. He demanded government to set up a JIT to impartially investigate the firing incident to satisfy the people and fulfill the requirements of justice.