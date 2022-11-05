UK House of Lords member, delegation meet governor

LAHORE:Lord Wajid Khan, member of UK House of Lords, along with renowned businessman Zubair Issa and delegation called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said success journey of Lord Wajid Khan in UK is a beacon for many people. He said that it had given the message to the nation that by the grace of Allah and hard work, anyone can achieve a high position in any place. The governor said that overseas Pakistanis were the asset to the country who were playing an important role in the country's economy along with bringing good name to the country. He said that overseas Pakistanis were ambassadors of the country and their role in promoting the positive image of the country abroad was commendable. He said that the government was paying special attention on the promotion of higher education in the country as well as to bring the quality education on a par with the international standards.

He said that the country was currently facing many challenges, including the rehabilitation of flood victims and the government is working day and night for the rehabilitation of flood victims.