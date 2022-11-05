Two die in road accidents

LAHORE:Two persons lost their lives in different road accidents here on Friday. A 40-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding rickshaw near GT Road in Baghbanpura police area. The injured identified as Amjad was shifted to hospital, where he died. The victim was on his way on a cycle when a rashly-driven rickshaw hit him near GT Road, as a result, he got serious injuries.
He was a resident of Sharifpura. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to his native house in Sharifpura. In another incident, a 22-year-old youth was killed in a collision between a motorcycle-rickshaw and a van in Islampura police area. The victim was identified as M Niaz, a resident of Layyah.
LAHORE:Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan office-bearers appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for...
LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party pioneer member and renowned jiala of Lahore Abdul Rehman alias Mani Pehlwan breathed...
LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies Radio Centre FM 104.6 organised an event in the honour of...
Lahore:Chinese Deputy Consul General Lahore Cao Ke visited Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Friday. Alhamra Executive...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has been assigned additional...
LAHORE:The University of Okara has signed MoUs with the University of Education and University of Veterinary and...
