Two die in road accidents

LAHORE:Two persons lost their lives in different road accidents here on Friday. A 40-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding rickshaw near GT Road in Baghbanpura police area. The injured identified as Amjad was shifted to hospital, where he died. The victim was on his way on a cycle when a rashly-driven rickshaw hit him near GT Road, as a result, he got serious injuries.

He was a resident of Sharifpura. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to his native house in Sharifpura. In another incident, a 22-year-old youth was killed in a collision between a motorcycle-rickshaw and a van in Islampura police area. The victim was identified as M Niaz, a resident of Layyah.