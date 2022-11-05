CM okays solarising PIC

LAHORE:A meeting was held under the chair of the chief minister at his office to review the matters pertaining to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. PIC CEO Dr Bilal Mohyuddin briefed about the institutional performance and added that free medicines were being given to about 2,500 patients daily.

The chief minister approved procuring a new CT scan machine and thallium scan machine for the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and directed the specialised healthcare and medical education department to take necessary steps to buy the machines without delay. He added that a new pharmacy would also be established for free medicines so that the patients may not have to go to the upper floor to fetch their medicines.

The chief minister approved solarising PIC and directed that a plan be prepared in consultation with the energy department. Similarly, steps should also be taken to regularise the contract employees according to the policy formulated, he added. The chief minister said that a plan should be made for the expansion of the pharmacy stores and added that the plan be finalised, in partnership with the C&W department, for the construction of the cardiology tower. Alongside this, recruitment should be done according to the rules and regulations on the approved vacancies of janitorial and security staff, he said.

VISITS RAIWIND: The chief minister visited the international Tablighi Ijtema at Raiwind and met with the Ameer of the international Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Nazar-ur-Rahman.

He also met with Maulana Ahmad Laat and other scholars, including Maulana Ibrahim, who came from India. Maulana Nazar-ur-Rahman and Maulana Ibrahim prayed for the stability, peace and prosperity of the nation. Hafiz Ammar Yasir MPA, Rasikh Elahi, Hamesh Khan and Tablighi Jamaat’s Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwaar Ghani, Muhammad Amir Ehsan and other dignitaries were also present. The Ulema and religious scholars appreciated CM’s services to the religion and prayed for him.