CITY PULSE

Karachi Biennale 2022
The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held until November 13 at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.
An Evening Soirée
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeen Habib and Zara Maryam Khan. Titled ‘An Evening Soirée’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
The Virtuous Burglar
The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, is hosting a play by Dario Fo in which a burglar discovered by the flat’s owner is forced to pretend the owner’s mistress is his wife when the owner’s wife arrives home, but to add to this confusion, the burglar’s own wife then arrives on the scene. ‘The Virtuous Burglar’ will be performed at 7:30pm from November 11 to November 13 at the ACP’s Auditorium II. Contact 0300-0802397 for more information.
Of Stars and Dust
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Romessa Khan. Titled ‘Of Stars and Dust’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
