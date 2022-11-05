Pakistan’s dismal state of health care discussed at KU seminar

Health is not the top priority of our political elite as the least budget has been allocated to the health sector since Pakistan came into being.

These views were expressed by a renowned physician and civil society activist, Dr Syed Tipu Sultan, while addressing a seminar entitled “Health for All’ held as part of the Fourth Sheikh Mutahir Ahmed Memorial Lecture Series at the Arts and Social Sciences Auditorium, Karachi University (KU).

He said Pakistan was lagging even in South Asia in all key indicators of health, including life expectancy, infant mortality rate, stunting and wasting, and malnutrition. Despite being a nuclear state, we had failed to provide potable drinking water to the majority of our population. Our depleting health indicators were evidence of false promises, failed policies, lack of political will, corruption in the system, nepotism in posting and transfers in the health sector, malpractices of health professionals, allocation of funds and procurement of medicines, equipment on political bases, and scarcity of qualified doctors.

He informed the audience that there was a mafia in the name of medical professionals who were compromising the oath, dignity, and sanctity of the profession for their gain. They had failed to provide fundamental healthcare facilities to the masses and had materialised their constitutional duty, fulfilled international commitments, and achieved sustainable development goals.

Addressing the immediate and underlying causes of the failure of Pakistan’s healthcare system, Dr Sultan said there was a lack of political will at the federal, provincial, and local tiers of government. While comparing Bangladesh and Pakistan’s healthcare systems, he said Bangladesh had a controlled population growth rate, low infant mortality rate, and developed efficient drug and medical regulatory bodies. “It is shameful that even Sri Lanka is far ahead in all major health indicators. They have improved their maternal health facilities, reduced infant mortality, and impeded quackery in the healthcare system.”

The physician said governments in developed and other developing countries had designed sophisticated tertiary healthcare facilities, but unfortunately, the case was way different in Pakistan. He claimed that government regulatory bodies had been indulged in corruption and they were playing with precious lives. He also claimed that kickbacks and commissions had become the order of the day. There were long queues of patients outside all major tertiary healthcare hospitals. Speaking about rural healthcare facilities, he mentioned that taluka and district healthcare facilities had become ‘referred to hospitals’. They did not have surgical facilities, and no doctors were available there. Giving an example, he said if the government launched a hundred rupees fund, it became twenty rupees when they reach the deserving ones. This was because of corruption and bottlenecks in the system.

Dr Sultan outlined policy interventions and remedies to improve the healthcare system in Pakistan. He advised generating fresh debate and discourse around healthcare facilities, health awareness, and political will to improve the system. He said there was a dire need to establish the Civil and Jinnah hospitals-like tertiary healthcare facilities in all seven districts of Karachi. In Dr Sultan’s opinion, private hospitals and healthcare facilities were good initiatives, but the onus and responsibility to provide fundamental healthcare lie in the hands of the government.

Earlier, during the opening remarks, Chairperson Department of International Relations Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum said the issues of the contemporary world were highly intertwined and could not be studied in isolation. She said they were living in the post-Covid-19 world, and it required coordination and cooperation among all states, adding that a healthy population was a guarantee for economic and political stability.