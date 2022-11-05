KE cracks down on electricity theft in Osmania Colony

The K-Electric (KE) took action against the theft of electricity in Liaquatabad Town’s Usmania Colony on Friday.

According to a press statement issued by the power utility, a team from the utility’s customer care centre conducted an operation and removed over 12 kilograms of wires that were illegally connected to the KE’s infrastructure and were being used to steal electricity. The illegal connections not only bypassed the KE’s safety protocols but also created a safety hazard for the public at large.

The KE continued to raise awareness against unsafe practices and unauthorised actions on its network which created dangerous conditions for the citizens and could result in damage to property and human lives. The utility’s transmission and distribution infrastructure was installed by qualified professionals in compliance with the safety protocols and right of way.