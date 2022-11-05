Man jailed for one year over possession of drugs

A West District court has sentenced a man to one year in prison over possession of drugs. Mohsin was found in possession of 260 grams of hashish within the jurisdiction of the Jackson police station last year in November.
Additional Sessions Judge Zeeshan Akhtar Khan of the Model Criminal Trial Court (West) directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs9,000, and in case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of 15 days.
The judge said the charge against the accused was proved after he made a confession during the trial. “The confession of the accused is found to be truthful, voluntarily, and without pressure,” he added.
The accused had moved an application under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) through which he admitted his guilt and requested the court to take a lenient view since he had already remained behind bars for almost one year.
State prosecutor Muhammad Ashraf Qaiser stated that no further evidence was required to prove the charge against the accused after his admission. An FIR was lodged at the Jackson police station under sections 6 and 9 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997.
