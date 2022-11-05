MQM worker arrested in Nine Zero raid acquitted of double murder

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has acquitted a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) worker in 2009 cases of double murder and possession of illicit arms.

Shabbir Ahmed, alias Farhan Mulla, said to be a former sector incharge of the MQM, was exonerated from the charge of shooting to death head constable Tariq Altaf and a man, Zeeshan Khalid, and wounding another person, Usman Ghani, within the jurisdiction of the Al-Falah police station in December 2009.

The ATC-V judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, pronounced the verdict he had reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both the defence and prosecution sides.

The judge said the prosecution had failed to prove the charge against the accused, and acquitted him by extending the benefit of the doubt. He also acquitted him of the charge of possessing an unlicensed caliber 0.9 mm pistol allegedly used in the crime for lack of evidence.

The judge directed the prison authorities to release the accused forthwith if his custody was not required in any other case. The Rangers had arrested Ahmed and several other MQM workers during an early morning raid on the party’s Nine Zero headquarters in Azizabad on March 11, 2015.

According to the prosecution, the head constable and Khalid were going to the Royal Club Marriage Hall to meet its owner Ghani when three armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on them.

Altaf and Khalid received bullets in their heads and died on the spot, while Ghani sustained injuries. The state prosecutor argued that there was sufficient material and forensic evidence as well as testimony of a witness available on record to corroborate the prosecution case. The court was pleaded to convict the accused in accordance with the law.

However, defence counsel Abid Zaman contended that his client had no role in the murder case, pointing out “glaring contradictions” in the prosecution evidence as well as the sole testimony. He asked the judge to acquit his client.

Two separate FIRs were lodged under the sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and Section 23(i)-A of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013, at the Al-Falah police station on the complaint of the head constable’s brother Sajid Altaf. Last month, the accused was acquitted of the charge of the murder of police constable Ehsan in an alleged targeted attack within the jurisdiction of Al-Falah police station in 2006.