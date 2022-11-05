Man who stole govt official’s SUV held

The Sharea Faisal police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly stealing a state-owned sport utility vehicle (SUV). The black-coloured Vigo had been stolen from outside the residence of the deputy director of Sindh chief minister’s inspection team, Muhammad Ali Rahi, in Gulistan-e-Jauhar earlier this week. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.
According to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell, the suspect, Saifuddin, was one of the four members of a gang that steals vehicles with the help of a master key. The stolen vehicle was parked in an empty plot. Raids were being conducted to arrest the other three car thieves, the police added.
