Indictment of suspects in Jazlan murder case on 17th

A sessions court has set November 17 for the indictment of five men in the Jazlan murder case. The suspects -- Muhammad Faiz, his sons Muhammad Hasnain, Ahsan, Muhammad Irfan, and their friend Inshal Hassan -- will be indicted for allegedly shooting to death a teenage student, Jazlan Faisal, over a trivial dispute in a housing society on the Super Highway.

Currently, Faiz and his son Ahsan are out on bail, while his other sons and their friend are in custody. When the case came up for hearing before Additional District and Sessions Judge-I (Malir) Faraz Ahmed Chandio, he ordered the provision of copies of the charge sheet to the suspects and adjourned the hearing until November 17 for their indictment.

An anti-terrorism court had last month returned the final charge sheet to the investigating officer and directed him to file it with the relevant sessions court in Malir for the trial of the nominated suspects, ruling that the case did not fall within the ambit of terrorism.

Nineteen-year-old Faisal was shot dead and his 20-year-old friend Shah Mir Ali wounded in a housing society shooting on the Super Highway after a quarrel over rash driving on May 25. According to the prosecution, Hasnain had allegedly quarrelled with Jazlan, a student of the Institute of Cost and Management Accounts (ICMA), upon being asked to stop reckless driving. He along with his friends chased the victim’s car and opened fire in the housing society.

A case was lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 216-A (penalty for harboring robbers or dacoits), 109 (punishment for abetment), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, at the Gadap City police station on the complaint of the victim’s paternal uncle, Arif Sabir.